Stranded sea otter pups paired with surrogate moms
Every year, around 10 to 15 sea otter pups are found stranded off the California coast, often because of storms separating mother and pup, according to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. It's partnering with Monterey Bay Aquarium to introduce surrogate mother otters to the stranded pups in the hopes of returning them to the wild.
Reuters
