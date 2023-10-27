A former drug dealer was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Oct. 26 for manslaughter in the overdose death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni in 2019. B.C. Supreme Court heard that other youth posted video of the boy’s distress on social media before he died. Crimeni's father, Aron Crimeni, and his grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, say they hope the case offers lessons for other young people.

The Canadian Press