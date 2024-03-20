Audit reveals ‘distressing and persistent pattern of failure’ in First Nations federal programs
Two new reports from the Auditor-General paint a bleak picture of Ottawa's record on First Nations housing and policing. Karen Hogan said at a news conference on March 19 that the government needs to fundamentally change its approach. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says changing a colonial system overnight is not easy.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos