Tiff Macklem outlines reasons for holding policy interest rate at 5%
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank is holding its key interest rate steady at five per cent, but the governing council is concerned that progress toward price stability is slow and inflationary risks have increased and is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed. (Oct. 25, 2023)
The Canadian Press
