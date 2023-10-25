Skip to main content
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank is holding its key interest rate steady at five per cent, but the governing council is concerned that progress toward price stability is slow and inflationary risks have increased and is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed. (Oct. 25, 2023)

