Trudeau announces national school food program
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the coming federal budget will include a national school food program. Trudeau made the announcement in Toronto with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Families Minister Jenna Sudds as part of the Liberal government's pre-budget tour.
The Canadian Press
