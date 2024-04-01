Skip to main content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the coming federal budget will include a national school food program. Trudeau made the announcement in Toronto with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Families Minister Jenna Sudds as part of the Liberal government's pre-budget tour.

