Skip to main content
Reuters

When a 7.2 magnitude quake hit on Wednesday (April 3), Taiwan's emergency services and officials acted swiftly. Taiwanese cities and counties have rescuers on stand-by 24 hours a day, ready to respond almost at a moment's notice to disasters following a history of deadly tremors. Rachel Graham reports.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos