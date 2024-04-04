Taiwan reacted fast to quake after years honing skills
When a 7.2 magnitude quake hit on Wednesday (April 3), Taiwan's emergency services and officials acted swiftly. Taiwanese cities and counties have rescuers on stand-by 24 hours a day, ready to respond almost at a moment's notice to disasters following a history of deadly tremors. Rachel Graham reports.
